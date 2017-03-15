Bernie Sanders matters in the race for Xavier Becerra's L.A. congressional seat

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

California Assembly Democrats have introduced a sweeping new proposal to help relieve public college students from debt.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) said Monday that he is "not prepared" to vote for the GOP healthcare proposal.

Our February archived news feed is here.

