- California Assembly Democrats have introduced a sweeping new proposal to help relieve public college students from debt.
- Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) said Monday that he is "not prepared" to vote for the GOP healthcare proposal.
Bernie Sanders matters in the race for Xavier Becerra's L.A. congressional seat
|Christine Mai-Duc
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ progressive ideas, which won him a national following and helped him capture the 34th Congressional District from Hillary Clinton in the primary last year, have given the race a decidedly leftward tilt in the heavily Democratic enclave.
At least three candidates in the 34th District say Sanders, in part, inspired them to run. Candidate forums and campaign events ahead of the April 4 primary abound with references to ridding politics of money and fighting the Democratic establishment, in addition to opposing President Trump.