Brown administration pressures lawmakers to support road-repair funding plan as support lags for tax hike bill

Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway 1 in Big Sur cracked and continues to slide down the mountainside. Caltrans released this photo a week ago.

With a road repair funding plan lagging in support among Democratic lawmakers, the Brown administration is stepping up pressure to reach a deal before the Legislature goes on Spring break April 6.

A bill that would raise the gas tax and vehicle fees to provide $5.5 billion annually for fixing crumbling roads and improving mass transit needs a two-thirds vote, which would require all Democratic senators to support it given that the tax increases are opposed by Republicans.

However, two Democrats — Sens. Richard Roth of Riverside and Henry Stern of Woodland Hills — did not vote for the bill, SB 1, in committee, and a third, Sen. Steve Glazer of Concord indicated Friday he is not yet on board.

“The Senator is not yet in support of the proposed spending plan or bill,” said Steven Harmon, a spokesman for Glazer. Asked what Glazer wants in the bill to earn his support, Harmon declined to elaborate except to say “he’s communicated his views to leadership.”

Some other senators have complained that the current legislation does not have enough money for mass transit and other alternatives to roads.

Meanwhile, Brian Kelly, who is Gov. Jerry Brown’s appointee as secretary of the state transportation agency, is stepping up pressure on lawmakers to agree to a bill.

On Friday, Kelly’s agency sent out a tweet that said “You shouldn’t have to rely on luck to drive on CA’s roads safely. Tell your legislators it’s time to #FIXCAROADS!”

On Monday, Kelly is scheduled to appear with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at a rally in Los Angeles being staged by the advocacy group Fix Our Roads, which says in a press release that the event is being held “to urge legislators in Sacramento to quickly pass a transportation funding package by April 6.”

The release says immediate action is needed to address the backlog of repairs.

“The longer the legislature delays on a transportation funding package, the worse the damage gets and the more it costs to fix,” the release says. “Participants in the news conference will call on legislators to set aside any differences and quickly pass a transportation funding bill by April 6.”