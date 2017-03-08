In an attempt to increase the revenue stream for early education programs, a state assemblyman wants to impose a tax on companies that contract with prisons in California to provide goods and services.

The bill authored by Assemblyman Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) would require companies to pay 10% of the value of the contract for any agreements signed on or after Jan. 1, 2018.

The funds would be deposited into what would be called the State Incarceration Prevention Fund, established under the State Treasury, and would go to programs that focus on keeping people out of prison through early intervention and education services.

Through the tax, Thurmond says, California could tap into the estimated $4.5 billion that the state corrections department currently spends on contracts with private companies.

The legislation also would require companies to certify under penalty of perjury that the cost is not passed on to the state. It would subject them to state audits and order civil fines for those found to have violated the law.

"Children who start kindergarten behind, are more likely to stay behind — a trend that feeds into the school-to-prison pipeline," Moira Kenney, executive director of the First 5 Assn. of California, said in a statement. "Early interventions like quality child care and preschool can break this cycle and put children on a path that leads to success in school and in life."