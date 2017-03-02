This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Wednesday that he intends to open a satellite attorney general's office in Washington, D.C. , as he prepares to fight the Trump administration.
- The results from California's latest cap-and-trade auction are in, and revenue from the sale of pollution credits was weak.
- A bill that would set up a state-funded legal aid system for immigrants will be amended by its author to allow those with criminal records to apply for assistance.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast . You can see our February archives here .
Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi are calling for Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to resign
|Sarah D. Wire
A chorus of California Democrats are joining House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) in calling for Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to resign over news that he lied to Congress about meeting with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said if Sessions won't recuse himself, he should resign.
"The fact that he spoke with Russians and then, under oath, denied it is unacceptable," Feinstein said in a statement. "The ties between Russia and those close to Trump are far deeper than previously admitted and it’s clear the Trump administration is in no position to handle an investigation on its own.”
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said recusal shouldn't even be an option, and Sessions should leave now.
“The faith Americans have in both a fair election and their elected officials has been fundamentally damaged and cannot be restored until there's a full accounting of the facts. This is critical to combating future Russian intrusion in our government and electoral process," she said in a statement. "Atty. Gen. Sessions is a roadblock to that goal."
Pelosi reiterated her late-Wednesday call for Sessions to resign in a news conference Thursday.
"He has proved that he is unqualified and unfit to serve in that position of trust," Pelosi said.
House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairwoman Linda Sanchez of Whittier also wants Sessions to resign.
Other Democrats including Rep. Jim Costa of Fresno took a more moderate stance, saying Sessions should step away from the investigation.
Most of California's 14 Republican members have remained silent on Sessions. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) each indicated Thursday that Sessions should step aside from the investigation. But McCarthy walked back his comment quickly, saying he wasn't calling for Sessions to recuse himself.