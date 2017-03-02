Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi are calling for Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to resign

A chorus of California Democrats are joining House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) in calling for Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to resign over news that he lied to Congress about meeting with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said if Sessions won't recuse himself, he should resign.

"The fact that he spoke with Russians and then, under oath, denied it is unacceptable," Feinstein said in a statement. "The ties between Russia and those close to Trump are far deeper than previously admitted and it’s clear the Trump administration is in no position to handle an investigation on its own.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said recusal shouldn't even be an option, and Sessions should leave now.

“The faith Americans have in both a fair election and their elected officials has been fundamentally damaged and cannot be restored until there's a full accounting of the facts. This is critical to combating future Russian intrusion in our government and electoral process," she said in a statement. "Atty. Gen. Sessions is a roadblock to that goal."

Pelosi reiterated her late-Wednesday call for Sessions to resign in a news conference Thursday.

"He has proved that he is unqualified and unfit to serve in that position of trust," Pelosi said.