California lawmaker wants to ban secret settlements in sexual harassment cases after Weinstein scandal

State Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino), shown speaking at a 2016 news conference for ending the statute of limitations for rape, wants to ban confidentiality provisions from sexual harassment settlements.

A California state senator says she intends to introduce a bill next year to ban confidentiality provisions in monetary settlements stemming from sexual harassment, assault and discrimination cases.

“Secret settlements in sexual assault and related cases can jeopardize the public — including other potential victims — and allow perpetrators to escape justice just because they have the money to pay the cost of the settlements,” Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino) said in a statement Thursday. “This bill will ensure that sexual predators can be held accountable for their actions and ideally prevent them from victimizing others."

The measure comes after revelations of decades-long alleged sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Some of those incidents were obscured from public view thanks to monetary settlements whose terms required confidentiality.

The issue has a renewed resonance in Sacramento after scores of women working in state politics renounced a "pervasive" culture of harassment and abuse in the Capitol in a public letter this week.

Leyva's announcement does not specify if she intends for the legislation to apply to both private employers and public ones, such as the Legislature. The senator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.