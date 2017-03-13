California lawmakers, including Feinstein, make very unlikely attempts to repeal Trump's travel ban

The measures are unlikely to get far in the Republican-led Congress, and even less likely to be approved by Trump if they get to his desk. But they are likely to fire up a base that is demanding Democrats in California and elsewhere do everything they can to counter Trump.

Feinstein filed a bill to rescind the executive order Monday — it is backed by 36 fellow Democratic senators. Lofgren's bill, filed late last week, would halt the order and cut off any funds to implement it. It's backed by 172 House Democrats, including 32 of her 39 California House Democratic colleagues.

Trump's narrower temporary ban on travel to the United States by citizens from six majority-Muslim countries goes into effect this week. A broader executive order by President Trump had previously been put on hold by the courts. On Monday, California joined six states challenging the new order in court.

“This revised order is no less a violation of the bedrock American principle of freedom of belief than the original,” Lofgren said in a statement.

Congress has the authority to revoke all or part of some executive orders by either directly repealing the order, or cutting off funding to implement it.

Only about 4% of executive orders since 1936 have been modified by Congress, according to a 2006 report by Clemson University Assistant Political Science Professor Adam L. Warber.