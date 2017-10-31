This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
When Halloween gets political: Little Maxine Waters
|Sarah D. Wire
It happens every year: Halloween and politics mix.
California’s politicos got in the spirit on social media.
Rep. Maxine Waters got a shout out from a little girl in Oakland, with a play off a now viral incident in which Waters dismissed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for not answering her questions in a committee hearing and using up her allotted time.
Sen. Kamala Harris posted a photo of a mini-me of her own, saying 4-year-old Michaela "wins best Halloween costume in my book."
California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman’s costume was pointed: President Trump in a clown suit.