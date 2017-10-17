This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
California Politics Podcast: The battle between Feinstein and De León
|John Myers
California voters will face a big choice, and an unusual one, in next year's race for the U.S. Senate: A long-time incumbent Democrat challenged by a prominent politician from her own party.
The decision by state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) to challenge Sen. Dianne Feinstein in 2018 is already dividing Democrats on issues ranging from seniority and pragmatism to battling President Trump and promoting issues favored by the party's liberal base.
On this special episode of the California Politics Podcast, we take a closer look at the early dynamics of the race. We also assess the chances of additional prominent candidates from both major parties jumping in the contest, as well as the keys to success for Feinstein and De León.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED.