This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
California Politics Podcast: What happens now that the sweeping 'sanctuary' immigration effort is law?
|John Myers
The year's most prominent effort by Democrats to engage on the issue of illegal immigration may also prove to be the main source of friction in coming months between the state and federal governments.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we take a closer look at the law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown last week to expand "sanctuary" provisions across the state for those in the country illegally.
We also discuss the desire by many Republicans, and the possible pitfalls, for asking voters in 2018 to repeal the state's new gas tax increase. And we assess the suggestion made by one California Democrat last week that it may be time for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other party leaders to step aside.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED.