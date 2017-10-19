California Republicans increase security at state convention ahead of Steve Bannon speech

The California Republican Party is ramping up security at its weekend convention in anticipation of protests at the Friday night keynote speech by Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Trump and the executive chairman of Breitbart News.

“Part of providing a good experience for our convention goers is assuring your safety,” state party Executive Director Cynthia Bryant wrote in an email to attendees on Thursday describing the security measures.

Attendees will pass through metal detectors and their property is subject to be searched before they are allowed to enter the ballroom at the Anaheim Marriott, where the speech and dinner are taking place. Weapons, noisemakers and signs are prohibited.

“We did not make the decision for the additional security lightly and we know that it does impact your convention going experience,” Bryant wrote. “I sincerely regret that.”

It’s a level of security rarely seen at political party gatherings in California. Convention attendees were also screened when Donald Trump, then a candidate seeking the GOP presidential nomination, appeared at the spring 2015 convention in Burlingame. That decision was made in consultation with the Secret Service, which had already begun protecting Trump.

That convention attracted large-scale protests that at times turned into tense stand-offs between activists and police officers. Bannon’s speech is also expected to draw protests.

Bannon, a conservative media leader, promoted Breitbart as a “platform of the alt-right” and needled establishment Republicans when Trump selected him to be the chief executive of his 2016 presidential campaign. His views as a nationalist, economic populist and nativist indelibly shaped Trump’s message to voters.

Once Trump was sworn in as president, Bannon was named White House chief strategist. He was a divisive figure in the administration, disparaging his colleagues to the media before he left the White House in August. He has since declared war on the GOP establishment, including supporting challengers to incumbents and other candidates backed by Trump.