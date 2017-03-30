This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones hosted a community forum on immigration, where the guest speaker was the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
- Gov. Brown joined with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to criticize Trump's climate rule roll back.
- California expects to be unscathed by Trump's effort to scrap the Clean Power Plan. But California still intends to fight back.
California's attorney general could investigate local police shootings under new legislation
California’s attorney general could investigate local police shootings under a new bill authored by a Sacramento lawmaker.
Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty’s Assembly Bill 284 would allow local police departments or district attorneys to ask Atty. Gen. Xavier Beccera’s office to independently investigate police shootings of civilians.
The legislation was prompted by high-profile police killings of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., Eric Garner in New York City and last summer’s police shooting of Joseph Mann, a mentally ill homeless man, in Sacramento, according to McCarty’s office. In all three cases, local prosecutors declined to charge the officers.
“There is a growing skepticism and a perceived conflict of interest, of the current process of local district attorneys investigating local police,” said a fact sheet on the bill provided by McCarty’s office. “Given that they work so closely, it is a valid question of whether this is the most transparent process for the public. There is a growing appetite, both at the national and local level, to create a better and more transparent system for [police shootings] that is fair to police, families, and the community in order to restore public trust.”
McCarty’s bill would make state investigations voluntary in these cases and would be implemented only if lawmakers also give Beccera’s office money to pay for the effort.
In 2015, McCarty tried to pass legislation that would have made state investigations of local police shootings mandatory, but that bill failed to make it out of legislative committees. This year, lawmakers have generally scaled back prior efforts to change the state’s rules governing police discipline and transparency.