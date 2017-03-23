This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown is in Washington, D.C., this week for a four-day trip amid concerns that President Trump's proposals will hit hard on California. He spoke with reporters after a meeting at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Monday about his measured approach to the Trump administration. On Tuesday, Brown met with members of California's congressional delegation.
- Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger hit President Trump's approval ratings in a video released Tuesday.
- State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) announced Tuesday that he will run for state insurance commissioner.
California's doctors in Congress both laid out their objections to the healthcare bill in videos today
|Sarah D. Wire
While House Republicans spent the day Thursday trying to reach agreement among themselves on their healthcare bill and ended up delaying the vote that was scheduled to take place, Democrats have been using one of the few tools available to them to stop the bill: public perception.
That meant press conferences, social media pleas for people to call Republican members and a lot of television appearances.
That included the two Democratic medical doctors in Congress, both Californians, who laid out their objections to the bill on Thurday.
Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Palm Desert) donned a white lab coat reminiscent of his days as an emergency room physician and broke down what he thinks is wrong with Republicans' plan in a Facebook video.
Rep. Ami Bera (D-Elk Grove), who taught at the UC Davis medical school and was Sacramento County's chief medical officer before being elected to Congress, also gave his take on the bill.