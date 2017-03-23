California's doctors in Congress both laid out their objections to the healthcare bill in videos today

While House Republicans spent the day Thursday trying to reach agreement among themselves on their healthcare bill and ended up delaying the vote that was scheduled to take place, Democrats have been using one of the few tools available to them to stop the bill: public perception.

That meant press conferences, social media pleas for people to call Republican members and a lot of television appearances.

That included the two Democratic medical doctors in Congress, both Californians, who laid out their objections to the bill on Thurday.

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Palm Desert) donned a white lab coat reminiscent of his days as an emergency room physician and broke down what he thinks is wrong with Republicans' plan in a Facebook video.