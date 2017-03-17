California's female lawmakers to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch: 'Don't let us down'

The California Legislative Women's Caucus appealed to President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, to maintain abortion rights, protect Planned Parenthood and uphold gender equity laws in a video released Friday.

The video comes as Gorsuch is slated to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week for his confirmation hearing.

"Since the campaign and even now, as women, we've felt like our rights have been under attack. And our Supreme Court justices have a lot of power," Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), the chair of the women's caucus, said in an interview.

"We want to make it very clear we're going to be watching and clear what our expectations are," she said.

While the video is addressed to Gorsuch, Garcia said she hopes the message will resonate with the senators who are considering his nomination. California's two Democratic senators — Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris — have expressed reservations about Gorsuch, but Garcia said the caucus' sentiments also are aimed more broadly at Republicans, who control the chamber.

"California has been at the forefront of ensuring women's rights and fighting for women's rights," Garcia said. "We have a sense of responsibility to use our power for more than just California women."