California's GOP members got a big boost from group that held fundraiser with Vice President Pence

California Republican House members have received more than $1 million from a committee that recently benefited from a fundraiser with Vice President Pence.

California Victory 2018 -- a joint fundraising committee that helps political action committees belonging to Pence and Rep. Kevin McCarthy as well as congressional campaign accounts of McCarthy and seven California Republicans -- received proceeds from a string of Pence fundraisers across the state last week.

The fundraisers were originally scheduled for the week of Sept. 14 but were canceled at the last minute due to hurricane recovery efforts.

McCarthy's campaign account received the biggest chunk of money, about $392,700 from California Victory 2018. The other seven members who got money were Reps. Jeff Denham of Turlock, David Valadao of Hanford, Steve Knight of Palmdale, Darrell Issa of Vista, Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa, and Mimi Walters of Irvine, whose campaign accounts received $70,000 to $97,000 each.

All seven are considered some of the most vulnerable California Republican members in next year's midterm elections.