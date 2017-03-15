This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California Assembly Democrats have introduced a sweeping new proposal to help relieve public college students from debt.
- Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) said Monday that he is "not prepared" to vote for the GOP healthcare proposal.
Nunes and Schiff say they've seen no evidence to back Trump's wiretapping claim
|David S. Cloud
The Californians leading the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday that they've seen no evidence to support President Trump’s claim that he was wiretapped by President Obama before he took office.
“We don’t have any evidence that that took place," Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said at a press conference with Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-Burbank), the top Democrat on the panel.
In a series of tweets on March 4, Trump accused President Obama of wiretapping him and he urged Congress to investigate the claim.