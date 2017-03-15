Nunes and Schiff say they've seen no evidence to back Trump's wiretapping claim

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) right, ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) conduct a news conference.

The Californians leading the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday that they've seen no evidence to support President Trump’s claim that he was wiretapped by President Obama before he took office.

“We don’t have any evidence that that took place," Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said at a press conference with Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-Burbank), the top Democrat on the panel.

In a series of tweets on March 4, Trump accused President Obama of wiretapping him and he urged Congress to investigate the claim.