California Senate appoints a three-person panel to probe GOP Sen. Janet Nguyen's removal from chamber

After pledging an internal review to investigate the removal of state Sen. Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove) from the chamber last week, Senate President pro Tem Kevin de Léon has designated a three-person panel to determine how the controversial incident occurred.

At a Senate Rules hearing on Wednesday, De Léon (D-Los Angeles) announced that he tapped three Senate staffers — the secretary of the Senate, the Senate ombudsperson and a senior staffer to Sen. Anthony Cannella (R-Ceres), the top Republican on the rules panel — to review Nguyen's physical removal from the Senate floor, after Democrats said she violated parliamentary rules in her attempt to criticize the anti-Vietnam War activism of the late state Sen. Tom Hayden.

De Léon said the panel's responsibilities include interviewing people involved with the incident, analyzing the emails exchanged in its lead-up and aftermath, reviewing pertinent Senate rules and considering additional training on rules for all senators.

"That process will work itself out — securing the facts so that they can be presented to this committee and we can work through it," De Léon said in the hearing. He did not specify when the panel would complete its review.

But Senate Republicans are already signaling that they are wary of the arrangement. Senate GOP Leader Jean Fuller of Bakersfield said Thursday that Daniel Alvarez, the secretary of the Senate, should not be on the panel, arguing that as the top administrative officer of the body, he was too closely involved in the incident.

"I'm disappointed that he was appointed to be one of the three panel members to investigate the improper actions leading up to Senator Nguyen being silenced and then removed from the chambers," Fuller said in a statement.

In a letter to De Léon , Fuller submitted requests on the scope of the inquiry, including asking that all hearings on the matter be held in open, public hearings and that individuals involved testify under oath.