California shouldn't invest in companies that build President Trump's border wall, lawmakers say

The border fence at the base of Otay Mountain in San Diego County.

Three state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require California’s pension funds to divest from any company involved in building President Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Assembly Bill 946 from Assemblymen Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) and Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) would require the California Public Employee Retirement System and the California State Teachers Retirement System to liquidate any investments in companies that helped build the wall.

“Californians build bridges not walls,” Ting said in a release. “This is a wall of shame and we don’t want any part of it.”

CalPERS and CalSTRS are the nation’s largest and second largest pension funds with nearly $312 billion and $202 billion in investments under their control, respectively. The AB 946 announcement follows last week’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s request for companies to submit formal border wall prototypes.