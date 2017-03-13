California to join lawsuit challenging Trump's latest travel ban

California is joining Washington and other states as a plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's latest travel ban as an unconstitutional overreach, state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Monday.

The lawsuit that California will join Monday says the narrower, temporary ban on travel from six majority-Muslim countries represents unconstitutional religious discrimination. A broader executive order by President Trump had previously been put on hold by the courts.

“Last month, our courts put a lid on the unconstitutional and un-American Trump Muslim travel ban because Americans stood up and demanded it," Becerra said in a statement. "The victory for lawful permanent residents and current visa holders was welcome news for everyone, especially the victims’ families. But the fight for fair and lawful treatment of all who would seek permission to enter our country is not over."

California is joining Washington, Maryland, New York, Oregon, Massachusetts and Minnesota in challenging the new travel order. Becerra said the changes made by the administration, which include allowing visa holders to come into the country, do not go far enough.

“The Trump Administration may have changed the text of the now-discredited Muslim travel ban, but they didn’t change its unconstitutional intent and effect," Becerra said. "It is still an attack on people — women and children, professors and business colleagues, seniors and civic leaders — based on their religion and national origin."