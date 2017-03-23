Candidates for California governor touch on role of charter schools at a cordial forum

From left to right, gubernatorial candidates Antonio Villaraigosa, Delaine Eastin and John Chiang speak at a candidate forum held by the California Charter Schools Assoc.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Treasurer John Chiang and former Superintendent of Schools Delaine Eastin all called for more education funding and were pressed on their charter school views in a 2018 gubernatorial forum on Thursday.

The three Democrats hewed much more toward cordial than confrontational at the California Charter School Assoc. forum on Thursday in Sacramento.

Eastin, who serves on the board of the SIATech California Charter Schools, was clearly in her element, winning applause when she criticized state leaders for allowing California’s per pupil funding to slip to the bottom of the national average and for spending more to build prisons that colleges over the past 50 years.

Eastin also received the biggest laughs inside the Sacramento Convention Center ballroom, including for her comments in favor of more reasonable, and accurate, ways to assess student performance.

“As my dad used to remind us kids, you don’t fatten a hog by weighing it more often,” Eastin said.

Villaraigosa emphasized the successes of the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools during his eight years as mayor. The partnership manages 16 traditional public schools under a contract with L.A. Unified and dramatically increased graduation rates.

He also praised the work of successful charter schools, saying they are proof that public schools can be run more effectively and efficiently. And he took a not-to-subtle shot at teachers unions for “blocking and tackling” efforts to expand and preserve charter schools.

“Look, the deck is stacked against us. Let’s be clear,” Villaraigosa said. “There are folks who systematically try to stop the expansion of charters.”

Chiang focused on the need for transparency on funding and educational achievements at all schools, including charters, saying California taxpayers will remain wary about spending more money unless they are assured it will be well spent.

“We have to make sure people trust how we’re going to spend money,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was the first major candidate to jump into the governor’s race, did not attend the event. His spokesman said he was in Colorado attending the wedding of his wife’s sister.

Republican candidates John Cox of Rancho Santa Fe and former Assemblyman David Hadley of Manhattan Beach weren't there because the group sent invitations before those candidates entered the race, a spokeswoman for the schools association said.