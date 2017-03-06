Central Valley Republican congressman invites his constituents to sit down for one-on-one meetings

After weeks of Republican members of Congress catching an earful during their hometown town hall meetings, Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) in California’s Central Valley is taking a safer route.

The congressman and dairy farmer plans to hold a “huddle” with constituents in his district — which means he’ll be camped out in his Hanford district office and will meet with constituents for first come, first served one-on-one meetings. Valadao has vowed to meet with all comers for a maximum of 10 minutes, and will talk with everyone no matter how long that takes.

“While my constituents and I communicate with each other in many forms, one-on-one meetings are extremely beneficial as I am able to discuss and address their specific concerns and hear their story firsthand,” Valadao said in a statement.

Valadao's event comes after he has been targeted by protestors who have criticized him for not holding an open town hall meeting in his district as other members of Congress across the county have done. Those highly charged meetings have attracted groups of residents upset about GOP plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and about the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Only those who live in Valadao’s 21st Congressional District will be allowed to meet with the congressman.

Valadao, who represents a Democratic-leaning district, has been targeted by the Democratic Party since he was first elected in 2012. He has won three straight elections. He won handily in November, even though Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton trounced Republican Donald Trump in that congressional district.