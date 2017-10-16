Central Valley's Rep. Jeff Denham continues to raise more money than crowded field of challengers

Rep. Jeff Denham raised $660,542 in the last three months, more than the combined total raised by his nine announced opponents.

A frequent target of House Democrats' campaign arm, the Turlock Republican already has a $1.5-million war chest to take on the eight Democrats and one independent who have raised enough money to file reports with the Federal Election Commission.

Denham's fundraising is split fairly evenly between individual donors and political action committees and campaigns.

Among the challengers, Democrat Josh Harder has raised the most, bringing in $240,596 in the last three months. He has $511,691 in the bank. Democrat TJ Cox raised $181,896 (with $57,500 coming from money he loaned his campaign) and had $137,056 at the end of the quarter.

Another Central Valley Republican, Rep. David Valadao of Hanford, similarly vastly outraised his single Democratic opponent.