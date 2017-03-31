Congressional candidate Arturo Carmona denies allegations of sexism leveled at him by former Sanders campaign staffers

Congressional candidate and former Bernie Sanders campaign staffer Arturo Carmona denied accusations of sexism leveled at him Friday by a former staffer and backed up by two prominent Sanders surrogates.

Masha Mendieta, a former Latino outreach strategist for the Sanders presidential campaign, made multiple allegations against Carmona in a Medium post Friday, saying Carmona didn't adequately address a complaint of sexual harassment, treated female staffers unfairly and was a poor manager who used campaign funds inappropriately.

“I categorically deny any accusations of sexual harassment or fiscal mismanagement made against me. I do not take this lightly,” Carmona, who is running to fill the 34th Congressional District seat, said in a statement to The Times late Friday.

During the Sanders campaign, he added, he managed a “large and diverse staff” and dealt with questions and criticism as they emerged.

“I’ve never shied away from hiring, working with or working under strong and capable women,” the statement continued. “I have always taken issues of harassment and equity in the workplace with the seriousness and sensitivity that they deserve.”

Carmona, who ran the Sanders campaign's Latino outreach division before becoming its deputy political director last year, is one of two dozen candidates running in Tuesday’s congressional election. The Vermont senator has not endorsed anyone in the race, but Carmona often references the “Bernie family” he worked with during the presidential primary.

It now appears some members of that family are turning against him.

After Mendieta published the allegations, two of Sanders’ most visible supporters — former Nevada state legislator and Sanders surrogate Lucy Flores, and prominent immigration rights activist and former Sanders campaign staffer Erika Andiola — backed up Mendieta's claims. (At least one other former campaign staffer, Giulianna Di Lauro, also affirmed Mendieta's allegation about Carmona's handling of a sexual harassment complaint.)

In a Facebook post, Andiola said Mendieta’s stories “are true” and added that a “huge” culture of sexism existed in his division, but she did not elaborate with details. Flores, who said she worked only tangentially with Carmona during the Sanders campaign, claimed she experienced his “demeaning and sexist ways” after she worked with him at another organization.

“I didn’t stop to think of the misery he had already caused for so many other women and the misery he would cause in the future. I didn’t stop to think that it wasn’t enough to just speak privately, but to also speak openly,” wrote Flores, who serves on the board of Our Revolution, the political group that Sanders helped start and Andiola now works for.

Mendieta has endorsed candidate Sara Hernandez for the 34th District, while Flores is backing Wendy Carrillo.

Carmona chalked up the accusations to a last-minute “smear campaign” by people supporting his opponents.

“It is very unfortunate that such important issues are currently being subject to political maneuvering,” he said in a statement.

Javier Gonzalez, Carmona's current campaign manager and a former Sanders campaign staffer, said he had heard about some of the allegations Mendieta raised and has “great respect” for Andiola, but he wishes she hadn't aired her feelings so close to the election.

He called the accusations “serious” but said, “I don't know what Arturo’s role was in any of that.”

“If you’re brothers and sisters, you deal with it in a friendly fashion, and you do it with honey,” Gonzalez said. “To smear someone at the last minute with a little bit of he said, she said is not the way to do it.”