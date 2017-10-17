Marco Gutierrez, the founder of Latinos for Trump, gained overnight notoriety during the 2016 presidential campaign when he warned against the spread of his culture.

"If you don’t do something about it, you’re going to have taco trucks on every corner,” he said on national television.

On Tuesday, Gutierrez and a handful of conservative activists from Fresno filed a referendum to allow voters to block the implementation of California's landmark "sanctuary state" law. Supporters would have to collect 365,880 voter signatures by early January to qualify the measure. The law would then be on hold pending the results of the November statewide election, when voters would be asked whether to keep or reject the law.

The law, signed earlier this month by Gov. Jerry Brown, will limit law enforcement agencies from questioning and detaining people for immigration violations. It was the centerpiece of an effort by legislative Democrats to seek new protections for some 2.3 million people living illegally in California from the Trump administration's call for more deportations.

Ben Bergquam, a Trump supporter and small business owner who identified himself on Tuesday as a spokesman for the group pushing the referendum, said the effort is led by five citizens, including Gutierrez and himself.

"It is a lawless law by politicians," he said.