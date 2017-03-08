Democrat Christy Smith looking for a rematch with GOP Assemblyman Dante Acosta

Democrat Christy Smith will run against state Assemblyman Dante Acosta (R-Valencia) in 2018, setting up a potential rematch between the candidates who faced off in 2016.

Acosta beat Smith, the president of the Newhall School District, in November, winning 52.9% of the vote in the Santa Clarita-area district.

The district historically elects Republicans, but the GOP has seen its voter registration advantage slowly drop from an edge of more than 5 percentage points over Democrats in voter registration in the district in 2014 to just 1.7 percentage points in 2016.

The Santa Clarita area, which overlaps with Rep. Steve Knight's 25th Congressional District, has seen a surge in activism organized by local Democratic clubs since the inauguration of President Trump.

In a statement, Smith said she intends to capitalize on that energy.

"It's a movement that isn’t about any one of us — but rather all of us — and it's what has inspired me to step up to the plate and to run again for the California State Assembly," she said. "This movement has given me both the courage and the drive to stand up and fight against the politics of division and for a better life for the people of our community and our state."

Smith had been considering a run against Knight but declared in the state Assembly race hours after Agua Dulce Democrat Katie Hill said she was running for Congress in 2018.