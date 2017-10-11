Nunes never fully stepped away from the House Russia investigation. Now he's being accused of derailing it again

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) is again being questioned concerning his involvement in the House Intelligence Committee's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Nunes is chairman of the committee, but he indicated months ago that he would step away from leading the probe after a series of missteps that included a secret visit to the White House to view classified documents.

The Times' Sarah D. Wire wrote in June about how Nunes' statements on handing over leadership of the House investigation were interpreted as a full recusal by Democrats. But Nunes has since made it clear that's not what he intended, and that he won't be shy about staying involved in certain aspects of the investigation.