Accents and other marks on names will not be included on California vital records after Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a measure that would have allowed diacritical marks such as accents, tildes and umlauts on birth, death and marriage records.

"Mandating the use of diacritical marks on certain and local vital records without a corresponding requirement for all state and federal government records is a difficult and expensive proposition," Brown wrote in his veto note.

Since Proposition 83, a measure approved by voters in 1983 to make English the state’s official language, diacritical marks — such as accents (è or á), umlauts (ö or ü) and tildes (ñ or ã) — on vital records were deemed unacceptable.

A previous effort in 2014 to require diacritical marks on state-issued identity documents didn’t make it out of the Assembly’s appropriations committee.

This year's bill by Assemblyman Jose Medina (D-Riverside) would have allowed people to correct names on state vital records that were missing diacritical marks and request a new certificate.