Sen. Dianne Feinstein once thought she might 'just walk away' from another race, she tells donors

A day after announcing she would seek a sixth term in office, Sen. Dianne Feinstein said at a Tuesday fundraiser that she had considered retiring but decided that she just couldn’t because of President Trump.

"Let me be very candid with you. I thought about not doing this," Feinstein said at the evening gathering of some of Los Angeles' top civic leaders and philanthropists. "I thought, well maybe I've been there long enough. Maybe I should just walk away. I could actually have a pretty good life and I’ve worked all my life. Maybe it's time."

But the 84-year-old Democrat – first elected in 1992 and one of the wealthiest members of Congress -- said the actions of Trump, from his statements about North Korea and Iran to his controversial tweets, convinced her to seek another term because she believes her relationships and knowledge of the inner-workings of the nation's capital are critical for Democrats as they try to negotiate Trump's tenure.

"Seniority matters," she said, noting her positions on the judiciary and appropriations committee.

Feinstein spoke poolside at philanthropist Erika Glazer's Beverly Hills home, in an expansive Moroccan-style yard dotted with tall palm trees wrapped in twinkling white lights, a home once owned by Joseph Kennedy.

About 60 people donated up to $5,400 to attend, sipping wine and nibbling charcuterie and exotic fruits. Feinstein spoke briefly and spent the bulk of her time mingling with the well-heeled crowd, which included philanthropist Eli Broad.

Hosts included Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, former Walt Disney Co. Chairman Michael Eisner, former Paramount Pictures CEO Sherry Lansing, and Rick Jacobs, a prominent Democratic fundraiser and the founder of the Courage Campaign.

Feinstein is among the most popular politicians in California, but recent polling has hinted that voters might be open to someone new in the Senate. There is also opposition from some of the party’s most liberal members who argue that Feinstein’s values are no longer progressive enough to represent the state that has positioned itself as the "liberal resistance" to the president.

State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De León is among the Democrats who could be considering a challenge to Feinstein in next year's statewide primary.

Outside of Feinstein’s fundraiser, a couple of dozen protesters blasted her for not supporting single-payer healthcare, chanting, "People over profits," and "Compassion over corporations."