For many Angelenos, it's the fifth election day this year and another could be on the way

Los Angeles voters in Eagle Rock, Highland Park, East Los Angeles and Chinatown are heading— again — to the polls Tuesday, this time to vote for their next Assembly member.

For many of them, this is the fifth election they've been asked to vote in since March, when L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti won reelection. Then came a hotly contested L.A. City Council runoff and two separate elections to fill the congressional seat vacated by Xavier Becerra, who moved on to become state attorney general. (Jimmy Gomez, California's newest congressman, won that race, leaving his Assembly seat open and setting things in motion for Tuesdays' election.)

If none of the 13 candidates on the ballot gets more than 50% of the vote Tuesday, voters can expect to be seeing mail about a sixth one soon.

The uncharacteristically busy schedule of elections this year and dismal turnout have led to concerns about voter fatigue.

“It’s like a never-ending cycle since November,” said Amanda Santos, a stay-at-home mom from Montecito Heights, after casting a ballot in June's congressional race.