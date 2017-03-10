David Hadley, former Republican assemblyman from Manhattan Beach, files to run for California governor in 2018

Republican David Hadley, a former assemblyman from Manhattan Beach, says he is exploring a run for governor in 2018.

Hadley, who served one term in Assembly District 66 before being defeated by Democrat Al Muratsuchi last year, filed papers Friday to open a gubernatorial campaign committee.

"On a whole series of issues, I think California public policy is lacking a lot of balance and a lot of common sense," Hadley said in an interview with the Times. "We have allowed the distractions of political polarization and fake culture war battles to keep us from focusing on the things that we should be focusing on, which is a better future for all Californians."

Hadley said if he proceeds with a run, his attention will be on Californians who "are struggling the most," particularly with poverty, high housing costs and the cost of energy.