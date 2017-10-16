Get ready to see a plan for billions in parks and water improvements on California’s 2018 ballot

Voters will decide in June 2018 whether to borrow $4 billion to fund improvements to the California's parks and water systems after Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 5 on Sunday.

The bond measure, which must be paid back over time with interest, will finance boosts to water recycling, stormwater capture and conservation infrastructure as well as expansion and repairs to state, regional and local parks.

Supporters of the measure, including its author Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), have said the state's parks needs haven't outgrown available resources. The last statewide parks bond was approved by voters in 2002.

California voters approved a $7.5-billion water bond in 2014, but advocates of the current bond contend that most of that money is now allocated to specific projects. Two outside groups also are considering collecting signatures to place other, larger water bonds on the November 2018 ballot.

Brown has previously signed a $4-billion bond to finance low-income housing development and subsidize home loans for veterans. That measure will appear on the November 2018 ballot.