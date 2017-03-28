This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Kevin de León calls U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' effort to cut funding from sanctuary cities "blackmail."
- Gov. Brown says California won't be 'running to the courthouse every day.'
- Korean voters could swing the race for the 34th Congressional District.
California GOP lawmakers introduce bills to boost healthcare and jobs for veterans
|Liam Dillon
Republican state lawmakers unveiled a package of six bills Tuesday aimed at improving job training and healthcare services for California veterans.
"Our veterans have served this country bravely and it is only right for us to recognize their contribution and see that when they do come home they receive the care and assistance they deserve," said state Sen. Janet Nguyen of Garden Grove, who authored three of the measures.
The six bills are:
- Senate Bill 410 from Nguyen and Assembly Bill 353 from Assemblyman Randy Voepel of Santee, which would expand hiring preferences. for veterans.
- SB 409 from Nguyen and SB 485 from state Sen. Jim Nielsen of Gerber, which would increase mental health services and oversight at state veterans' homes.
- SB 411 from Nguyen, which would pay some military reservists $100 a month once they turn 50 if they've served for 10 years or more.
- SB 197 from Sen. Pat Bates of Laguna Niguel, which would waive state and local sales taxes for nonprofits that donate facilities to the U.S. Department of Defense — a measure aimed at helping construction of a mental health care facility at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County.