President Jerry Brown? 'Don't rule it out,' governor quips

Gov. Jerry Brown and state legislative leaders appealed Thursday for support for a proposed gas tax and vehicle fee increase to fix the state's roads and bridges.

In arguing for approval of a new transportation package on Thursday, Gov. Jerry Brown appeared to enjoy himself in refusing to shoot down a supporter’s suggestion that he run for president — even as he noted his 79th birthday is next week.

Standing next to other elected officials and construction workers at the rally in in Concord, Brown argued that gas tax and vehicle fee increases are needed to address a backlog of much-needed repairs to California’s crumbling system of roads, highways and bridges.

“I’m telling you the truth because why would I lie to you?” Brown said. “I don’t think I’m running for office. All I’ve got left is lieutenant governor, treasurer and controller.”

“Or president,” someone in the crowd shouted.

Brown responded that he would be 82 when the next presidential election comes around.

“But you know, don’t rule it out,” he quipped, drawing laughter and applause.

Lest the comment turn into a national story, an aide later clarified the governor's intentions: "He was joking."