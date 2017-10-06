Gov. Brown vetoes bill barring marketing of pot edibles to children, saying the practice is already banned by law

Just months before shops can begin selling marijuana for recreational use, Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday vetoed a measure that aims to prevent marketing pot edibles to minors, saying it conflicts with a similar law previously approved by the state.

The bill by Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) would have banned the sale of marijuana edibles shaped like animals, fruit, people and other shapes that appeal to children.

The Legislature last month approved a law more generally prohibiting the marketing of marijuana to minors. That law said marijuana sold cannot be “designed to be appealing to children or easily confused with commercially sold candy or foods that do not contain cannabis.”

Brown’s veto message was short.

“As currently drafted, this bill would chapter out specific provisions in the recently enacted trailer bill,” Brown wrote in his veto message. “Therefore I cannot sign it at this time.”