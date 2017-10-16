This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Gov. Brown vetoes required paid pregnancy leave for California teachers, school employees
|Mina Corpuz
Required paid pregnancy leave is off the table for California teachers and school employees.
On Sunday, Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed AB 568, which would have required schools to give teachers six weeks of paid time off for pregnancy, childbirth, miscarriages or other reproductive health issues.
Brown cited two bills he previously signed that allow employees to receive pay for maternity and paternity leave.
"I believe further decisions regarding leave policies for school employees are best resolved through the collective bargaining process at the school level," Brown wrote in his veto note.
Currently, teachers who want to take time during a pregnancy have to use vacation or sick days, or forfeit pay.
The measure would have applied to public schools, charters and community colleges.
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) wrote the legislation.
The bill was one of the last the governor reviewed before the Legislature adjourned for the year.