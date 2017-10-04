Gov. Jerry Brown says no to increasing penalty for secret 'body shaming' photography

Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have increased the fine for secretly photographing someone in a private place such as a dressing room and distributing the images.

The proposal, Senate Bill 784 by Sen. Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton), was intended to deter the type of "body shaming" that occurs when someone mocks another person's appearance by surreptitiously taking pictures of them.

The term gained wider notice when a Playboy model took a picture of a 70-year-old woman in a gym shower area in Los Angeles and posted it on social media with a disparaging caption.

Brown, however, said that current law "already provides sufficient criminal and civil liability."

"I don't believe the additional $1,000 called for in this bill does anything to deter this type of conduct," he wrote in his veto message. "The underlying crime — the recording of the image — is already punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine."