This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Read our live coverage of the Las Vegas shooting and California's reaction to it.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Gov. Jerry Brown says no to increasing penalty for secret 'body shaming' photography
|Chris Megerian
Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have increased the fine for secretly photographing someone in a private place such as a dressing room and distributing the images.
The proposal, Senate Bill 784 by Sen. Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton), was intended to deter the type of "body shaming" that occurs when someone mocks another person's appearance by surreptitiously taking pictures of them.
The term gained wider notice when a Playboy model took a picture of a 70-year-old woman in a gym shower area in Los Angeles and posted it on social media with a disparaging caption.
Brown, however, said that current law "already provides sufficient criminal and civil liability."
"I don't believe the additional $1,000 called for in this bill does anything to deter this type of conduct," he wrote in his veto message. "The underlying crime — the recording of the image — is already punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine."