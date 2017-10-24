Gov. Jerry Brown, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott send a message with their World Series bet

As governors of states hit hard by natural disasters, the leaders of California and Texas hope to send a message with their wager on the outcome of the World Series.

The winner will receive food or drink from either California's wine country or Houston's best barbecue joints.

The bet, made Tuesday before the start of the first World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros, came with a request from both Gov. Jerry Brown and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for tourists to come back to those regions as soon as possible.

"While we don't expect to have to send any vino to Texas, we hope travelers from all over the world – yes, even the Lone Star State – will continue to visit California," said Brown in a written statement.

If the Dodgers win, Abbott will send Brown Texas-style barbecue and a six-pack of Houston-brewed beer. Should the Astros prevail, Brown has promised wine from the Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino regions.

"Texas and California are recovering from some of the worst natural disasters our states have ever encountered," Abbott said in a joint statement from the two governors. "As we work to overcome these challenges, our two states are united by America’s pastime as we cheer on our home teams in the World Series. Go Astros!"