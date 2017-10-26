Gov. Jerry Brown urges California GOP House members to vote no on budget bill: 'First let's get the facts'

Gov. Jerry Brown implored California's GOP House members to oppose their party's budget bill over a provision that will end a deduction for state and local taxes used by one in three Californians.

In letters to each Republican member of the California congressional delegation, Brown asked the members to at least ask for more time to learn the specifics of the plan.

"First let's get the facts. Then, debate the issue. And then we can decide what's the right thing to do," Brown says in his letter.

The potential repeal of the state and local tax (SALT) deduction — the federal income tax deduction for state and local taxes paid — would hit especially hard in wealthier areas.

The vote is scheduled to take place Thursday morning.