Government needs more women, Nancy Pelosi says

Nancy Pelosi has 30 years' worth of insight for women starting out in politics. She's run into plenty of naysayers over the years, but said she hasn't let other people's doubt stop her.

Her advice for those at the beginning of their career is simple.

"Know your purpose," she said in an interview Wednesday night before a Summit event hosted by the Los Angeles Times and the Berggruen Institute.

The House minority leader said she hopes more women will run for office, calling their participation a necessity for government and the future.

"Whether it’s education, the environment, equal rights, women’s health — whatever it is. Master your subject. Have a plan on how you will implement your ideas and you will attract support."