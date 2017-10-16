Half a dozen GOP House incumbents were out-raised by Democratic challengers in California

Nearly half of California's 14 Republican House members were out-raised by upstart Democratic challengers, the latest campaign finance filings show.

Five of the six are considered vulnerable in next year's midterm elections.

Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton), who has several opponents who have put hundreds of thousands or more into their own campaigns, was the most behind. Royce raised a total of $705,069 between July 1 and Sep. 30. Democrat Andy Thorburn reported raising $2,142,477, of which about $2 million was a loan to his own campaign. Gil Cisneros, another Democratic challenger, reported raising $732,789, including a $550,000 loan to himself.

Discounting personal money, Republican Rep. Tom McClintock of Elk Grove had the biggest deficit. Democratic challenger Jessica Morse raised six figures more than him, with $268,271 in contributions.

Embattled Rep. Duncan Hunter also posted anemic numbers compared to his challengers. Democrats Ammar Campa-Najjar and Josh Butner raised $170,304 and $175,146 respectively, nearly double the $91,446 Hunter reported raising at the end of the quarter.

Rep. Steve Knight of Palmdale was out-raised by a competitor and nearly overtaken by another. Reps. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) and Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) also had lower fundraising figures than competitors.

The combined amounts Democrats running against Walters, Knight, Issa, Hunter and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) have raised so far this year is higher than the incumbents they're facing as well.