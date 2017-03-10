House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says she would have retired by now if Clinton won

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California's voting age in all elections would be 17 under a proposal introduced Tuesday in the state Assembly.
- The state's climate change goals are out of reach without a major boost in the density of urban housing.
- Gun purchases in California would be limited to one per month under legislation introduced in the state Senate.
