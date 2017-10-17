A Darrell Issa challenger has raised nearly $1 million this year, and it's not the one who almost beat him

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) is on the defensive this year, with three Democrats already jumping in to challenge him fresh off a narrow 1,621-vote victory in 2016.

One of them, environmental attorney Mike Levin, has raised more than $918,000 since the beginning of the year, the most of any challenger facing Issa. Nearly all of that money has come from individual donations, campaign finance records show, and Levin posted the biggest fundraising numbers of any California challenger last quarter.

Another challenger, real estate investor Paul Kerr, outraised Issa during the third quarter of 2017, pulling in $504,327 in his first campaign finance report thanks to more than $262,000 of his own money.

And Doug Applegate, the retired Marine colonel who nearly bested Issa last year, has raised $734,704.

All three challengers still have much less money in the bank than Issa, who has raised more than $1.6 million this year and reported $852,028 in cash on hand as of Sept. 30.

Levin reported having $530,326 in the bank, while Kerr had $229,040 and Applegate had $263,160.

Issa is considered one of the most vulnerable GOP members in California but is also one of the wealthiest.