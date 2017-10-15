This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Kevin de León to make his move today
State Senate leader Kevin de León has been telling Democrats he will announce a challenge to Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Sunday.
As we await the news, his political site appears to be in transition.