Kevin de León remains coy about a possible run for Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat

But he avoided reporters, slipping into the building after the audience was seated, and demurred when asked about it afterward.

Hours after CNN published a report saying De León would challenge Sen. Dianne Feinstein, he appeared on a panel in downtown Los Angeles to talk about housing prices.

It was clear Thursday night that state Senate leader Kevin de León did not want to talk about it.

Asked whether he had decided to run, De León said repeatedly, "When I know, you guys will know."

He claimed he hadn't read the CNN report, but as he was ushered into another room away from reporters, he cited a quote from a story in The Times that reported he was mulling a run.

"'Kevin de León ... people don't know who the hell he is?' That's nice," the Senate leader said before disappearing into the side room.

Asked later to comment on reports that he had been reaching out to labor leaders and elected officials about a decision to run, he said he speaks to them "on a variety of issues all the time."