It's not just Berniecrats: Korean voters could also swing L.A.'s congressional race in a big way

Robert Lee Ahn, center, is the only Korean American candidate running in a field dominated by Latinos in the 34th Congressional District race.

The crowded race to replace Xavier Becerra in the 34th Congressional District, which includes most of Los Angeles' Koreatown, appears to be bringing Korean American voters out in large numbers.

That's in part because in a field dominated by Latinos, Robert Lee Ahn has a shot at becoming the only Korean American in Congress and the first Korean American Democrat to be elected to the body.

Ahn, a businessman and former L.A. city planning commissioner, has raised a formidable amount of money in a short period of time, much of it from donors in the Korean American community. His campaign spent weeks helping register voters at Koreatown malls and restaurants, and says they registered more than 600 new voters so far.

"Part of our campaign is to build awareness and get the community more civically engaged," Ahn said on a recent Friday morning as his campaign embarked on a 34-hour voter registration drive outside the BCD Tofu House restaurant. "As a Korean American, obviously that's a natural base of mine."

Inside, Ahn shook hands with supporters and navigated the lunchtime rush to ask for voters' support table side.

Some of it may be paying off. More than a quarter of the 10,841 mail-in ballots turned in for the race so far were cast by Korean American voters, according to an analysis of surnames, birthplace and translated ballot materials by Political Data. Koreans make up just 6% of registered voters in the district. Nearly half of Korean American voters who have already cast a ballot in the race did not vote in the March 7 city elections.

Ahn, who has said he'll bring a "business sensibility and common sense" to the office, says he has been running a campaign that reaches out to all kinds of voters. But the fact that there hasn't been a Korean American in Congress for more than 20 years means his candidacy has gotten plenty of attention from the Korean American press.

"I think people recognize the importance and historic nature of this election," Ahn said. "I think there's a hunger for a voice ... and there's a palpable frustration of not being heard, not being properly represented, and I think that's what we're seeing in the early returns."

But the result of those early votes so far is unclear, particularly after elections officials disclosed that a number of Korean-language sample ballots had been misprinted with the candidates listed in the wrong order. Those who used the faulty sample ballots to cast their vote could have inadvertently voted for a candidate they didn't intend to support, and officials still don't know how widespread the problem is.

Ahn isn't the only Korean American candidate to energize the community in recent years. David Ryu, the first Korean American elected to the L.A. City Council, rode to victory in 2015 with the help of a wave of support from Koreatown leaders.

"I believe a political awakening is occurring in the Korean American community all over the nation, but especially here in L.A.," said Joon Bang, executive director of the Korean American Coalition. "Our community is evolving and it's beginning with understanding the power of their vote."