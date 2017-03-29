L.A. doctor jumps into the race for California's lieutenant governor

Los Angeles physician Asif Mahmood, a Democrat and supporter of a “Medicare for all” national healthcare plan, has announced he'll run for California lieutenant governor.

Mahmood, who was raised in a small rural town in Pakistan before coming to the U.S., plans to officially declare his candidacy Wednesday and joins a 2018 race that includes at least one formidable Democrat, West Covina state Sen. Ed Hernandez. Hernandez has collected more than 100 endorsements from prominent California Democrats.

Senate President Kevin de León also has filed an intention to run for lieutenant governor and has been busy raising campaign contributions, though it’s unclear whether he'll actually jump into the race.

Several Republicans also have declared interest.

Mahmood’s campaign was first reported by the New York Times.

On his campaign website, Mahmood describes himself as a “triple threat” to President Trump, a Republican, because he's a “Muslim immigrant from this great blue state of CA.”