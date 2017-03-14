L.A. Times editorial board endorses Maria Cabildo in congressional race to replace Xavier Becerra

The Los Angeles Times editorial board has made its pick in the crowded congressional race to replace Xavier Becerra. The Times endorsed Maria Cabildo, a longtime affordable housing developer and advocate.

In its endorsement, The Times said Cabildo is "someone who can bridge the gap between the old guard and new idealists" running for the seat, and cited her accomplished career outside of politics.

Cabildo, who has not gained as many high-profile endorsements as some of the other 23 candidates, said in an email to supporters that she is "happy and honored."

Read the full endorsement here.