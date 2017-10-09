Pence in California for series of fundraisers after Colts football game walkout

Hours after Vice President Mike Pence left a professional football game in protest of players taking a knee during the national anthem, he landed Sunday in Southern California for a series of fundraisers aimed at helping vulnerable members of Congress in the state.

Pence spent the evening at the Beverly Hills home of Geoff Palmer, a developer who has been lauded for building homes in areas shunned by other builders, but who has also tangled with affordable-housing activists, preservationists and the city of Los Angeles over the developments. He was building the massive Da Vinci compound near the 110 Freeway before an arsonist burned it to the ground in an alleged protest of police brutality.

An attendee who asked not to be named to discuss the event said Pence lauded House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy during a reception for about 200 donors before a dinner with the vice president.

Details about the fundraising haul were unavailable Sunday night. Pence’s fundraising trip to California was initially scheduled for mid-September, a trip that was canceled because of hurricanes battering the nation. For those events, supporters had been asked to donate as much as $100,000 to attend a kick-off reception and dinner at the Beverly Hilton. Other events were scheduled in Bakersfield, Newport Beach and Sacramento.

Those fundraisers were going to benefit California Victory 2018, a joint fundraising committee that benefits political action committees for Pence and McCarthy, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the congressional campaign accounts of McCarthy, Darrel Issa of Vista, Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa, Mimi Walters of Irvine, Ed Royce of Fullerton, Steve Knight of Palmdale, David Valadao of Hanford and Jeff Denham of Turlock.

Pence heads to a luncheon at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach on Monday, where he is expected to be greeted by protesters from groups including Code Blue, Indivisible and the Orange County Labor Federation.