Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's race moved to 'toss-up' amid Russia investigation entanglements

Saying the actions of the Republican incumbents have put their seats in danger, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted its ratings of two Southern California Republican-held districts toward Democrats on Friday.

While the general election is 13 months away, potential challengers and donors take a long look at such ratings when they are deciding where to spend their money.

Nine California Republican held congressional districts are being closely watched as Democrats try to secure the seats they need to win back the House in the 2018 midterms.

See how the Los Angeles Times' politics editors are ranking the these races

Most surprising is the move of the 48th Congressional District, represented by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa, from "lean Republican" to "toss-up."

Cook political analyst David Wasserman called the seat one of Democrats' best pick-up opportunities in California, saying Rohrabacher may have had a long career, but "his recent sympathetic comments towards Russia and strange interactions with Julian Assange and internet conspiracy theorist Chuck Johnson could amount to self-sabotage in a district President Trump narrowly lost."

In August, Rohrabacher met with Assange, who founded Wikileaks, and said Assange assured him that Russia did not steal emails from the Democratic National Committee. Rohrabacher says he's been denied requests for a meeting with President Trump to discuss asylum for Assange in exchange for the information.

Rohrabacher, who has picked up quite a few challengers, is ranked No. 4 on The Times' list of toughest races.

Other Southern California Republicans in the toss-up category are Reps. Steve Knight of Palmdale and Darrell Issa of Vista.

Cook on Friday also moved Rep. Duncan Hunter's 50th Congressional District to "solid Republican" from "likely Republican" a minor shift that signals Wasserman still believes Hunter of Alpine will win but that he's on shakier ground.

Wasserman pointed to the ongoing FBI investigation into allegations Hunter's campaign misused contributions for his family's personal use, saying "it would take the combination of a Democratic wave and an indicted GOP incumbent to put a seat as Republican as this one anywhere near the competitive radar, but that may be where things are headed."

Hunter is No. 8 on The Times' rankings.