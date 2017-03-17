This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov Jerry Brown's budget director said on Thursday that the president's federal spending plan "is a complete withdrawal" of working with states.
- The state's congressional Republicans in vulnerable 2018 races are being lobbied hard on the GOP healthcare plan.
- California's continued use of cap-and-trade to combat climate change will mean higher gas prices, warned the Legislature's independent analysts.
Powerful nurses union backs former Sanders campaign aide in L.A. congressional race
|Christine Mai-Duc
National Nurses United, which includes the powerful California Nurses Assn., announced it is backing former Bernie Sanders aide Arturo Carmona in the race for the 34th Congressional District.
Carmona, who served as Sanders' deputy political director during the presidential primary, is running on a platform similar to the senator's, including lowering the burden of student debt and ridding politics of money.
The nurses unions were staunch supporters of Sanders' presidential bid in California and campaigned beside him for Proposition 61, a prescription drug-pricing measure on the November ballot.
The endorsement comes two days after Danny Glover, another major Sanders surrogate, backed Carmona.
Carmona is one of 23 candidates running to replace Xavier Becerra in the April 4 special election. The top two vote-getters from that contest are expected to face each other in a June 6 runoff.