Powerful nurses union backs former Sanders campaign aide in L.A. congressional race

National Nurses United, which includes the powerful California Nurses Assn., announced it is backing former Bernie Sanders aide Arturo Carmona in the race for the 34th Congressional District.

Carmona, who served as Sanders' deputy political director during the presidential primary, is running on a platform similar to the senator's, including lowering the burden of student debt and ridding politics of money.

The nurses unions were staunch supporters of Sanders' presidential bid in California and campaigned beside him for Proposition 61, a prescription drug-pricing measure on the November ballot.

The endorsement comes two days after Danny Glover, another major Sanders surrogate, backed Carmona.

Carmona is one of 23 candidates running to replace Xavier Becerra in the April 4 special election. The top two vote-getters from that contest are expected to face each other in a June 6 runoff.