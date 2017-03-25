This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown is in Washington, D.C., this week for a four-day trip amid concerns that President Trump's proposals will hit hard on California. He spoke with reporters after a meeting at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Monday about his measured approach to the Trump administration. On Tuesday, Brown met with members of California's congressional delegation.
- Rep. Adam Schiff implores Trump to tell the truth in Democrats' weekly video.
- State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) announced Tuesday that he will run for state insurance commissioner.
'Presidential credibility, once squandered, may never be fully regained': Rep. Adam Schiff, in Democrats' weekly speech
|Sarah D. Wire
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) on Saturday implored President Trump to be truthful, saying “presidential credibility, once squandered, may never be fully regained."
Schiff, who had a busy week as ranking Democrat on the House Select Committee on Intelligence, used the weekly Democratic address to lay out details of the committee's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but ended with a plea directly to Trump.
Americans and U.S. allies need to be able to believe Trump if he says there is an international crisis, such as North Korea placing a nuclear weapon on a ballistic missile, Schiff warned. He added that Trump has chosen "two superb people" in Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.
“Seek their counsel. Listen to what they have to say," Schiff said. “And cherish the trust and hope that was placed in you by virtue of your office, by never again advancing claims that you know — or should know – are simply not true."
The weekly address is delivered by a different member of the minority party each week and is meant as a response to the president’s weekly speech.